Toronto elementary school teacher arrested in sexual assault case

A 41-year-old Toronto teacher is facing a number of charges related to a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2014.

Police allege that between 2014 and 2016, the suspect was working in a Toronto home as a babysitter/care giver when he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old boy.

In August 2021, the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre began an investigation and on August 13, Gianni Jarman was arrested. He is facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Police add that Jarman is currently employed as a teacher at Secord Elementary School in East York.

The school’s principal sent a letter home to parents, acknowledging Jarman’s arrest adding that the charges are unrelated to the school and his duties as a teacher and do not involve any students at the school.

“Upon learning of the arrest, Mr. Jarman (Pate) was placed on home assignment and will not return to the school for the start of the school year pending outcome of the matter.”

Jarman was previously arrested in September 2016 following an investigation into a sexual assault of a young boy at a daycare.

Jarman, who was known as Gianni Pate at that time, was accused of sexual assault and sexual interference while working as a supervisor at Not Your Average Daycare on Livingston Road in Scarborough.

Police confirm to CityNews that he was never convicted of those charges.