TIFF confirms COVID-19 case at festival press, industry screenings

Last Updated Sep 16, 2021 at 3:25 pm EDT

A man walks on a red carpet displaying a sign for the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on Wednesday, September 3, 2014. Hundreds of workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight are set to receive virtual tickets to one of the hottest titles at the Toronto International Film Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The Toronto International Film Festival is reporting a case of COVID-19 in an audience member who attended press and industry screenings.

The TIFF organization says its customer relations team was informed of the positive COVID result but the festival offered no details on how many or which screenings were involved.

“Medcan, TIFF’s COVID health and safety consultants, have advised that because of the strictly enforced COVID protocols in place at all TIFF venues, this case is considered low risk,” TIFF said in a statement to 680 NEWS.

As per this protocol, TIFF has informed individuals who attended these screenings and advised them that while this is a low-risk case, they may wish to get tested.”

Several festival-goers posted screenshots on Twitter of emails they’ve received from the TIFF organization. A spokesperson says TIFF is in communication with both Medcan and Provincial and city public health officials.

“We adhere strictly to their guidelines,” they said. 

Affected screenings include “Dune,” “The Humans” and “Bergman Island” at Scotiabank Theatre. The 10-day festival closes Saturday following a mix of digital and in-person screenings.

Anyone entering TIFF venues must wear masks, socially distance and show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof they have tested negative for the virus within 48 hours beforehand.

“Adherence to all COVID safety precautions is of the utmost importance to TIFF,” festival organizers said Thursday in a statement.

