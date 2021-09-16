Ontario reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, another 3 deaths

Ontario reported 864 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — a spike from 593 cases the previous day.

An additional three deaths were also reported.

Of the new cases, 655 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 209 are fully vaccinated.

According to provincial data, 348 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU) and 191 are in the ICU.

Of hospitalized patients, 319 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 29 are fully vaccinated.

Of the 191 patients in the ICU, 178 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 13 are fully vaccinated.

Health officials conducted 34,365 tests over the past 24 hours for a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.

The province said 84.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

____

On its website the Ministry of Health notes the following:

“Cases by vaccination status may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.

Data on patients in the ICU is collected from two data sources that have different extraction times and public reporting cycles. This may cause discrepancies with other hospitalization numbers that are collected using a different process.”