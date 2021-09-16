Loading articles...

Human remains found at Downsview construction site

Police on scene in the Downsview area where human remains were found on Sept.16, 2021. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Toronto police are investigating after human remains were found at a construction site in the Downsview area on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a contractor found the remains near the railway line close to the Centennial College Downsview campus around 8:30 a.m.

It’s unclear how long the remains have been there and no further details are available at this time.

More to come

 

