Health Canada approve name changes for Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines

Health Canada announced Thursday it has formally authorized a name change for three COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria.

(1/4) Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) September 16, 2021

Health Canada clarified these only name changes and that nothing has been modified with the vaccine themselves.

“All COVID-19 vaccines authorized in Canada are proven safe, effective, and of high quality,” they wrote on Twitter.

As of September 9, there are just under 10.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in Canada’s central vaccine inventory.

Pfizer’s vaccine, now known as Comirnaty, is approved for individuals 12 years old and up.

Clinical trials showed that beginning one week after the second dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine was approximately 95 per cent effective in protecting trial participants from COVID-19 for those 16 years and older and 100 per cent effective for those 12 to 15 years old.

This vaccine requires two doses for maximum protection.

The dosing schedule approved by Health Canada is to give the 2 doses 21 days apart, based on evidence from clinical trials.

Canadians that received Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty as a first dose can be offered Moderna Spikevax as a second shot and vice versa. This is known as a mixed vaccine series. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty or Moderna Spikevax) as interchangeable second doses.

Moderna Spikevax is approved for people who are 12 years of age and older. Clinical trials showed that beginning 2 weeks after the second dose, the Moderna Spikevax vaccine was 94.1 per cent effective in protecting trial participants aged 18 and above against COVID-19 and 100 per cent effective in trial participants 12 to 17 years old.

This vaccine requires two doses for maximum protection. Based on evidence from clinical trials, the approved dosing schedule is to give the two doses one month apart.

The AstraZeneca Vaxzevria vaccine is approved for people who are 18 years of age and older in Canada. Clinical trials showed that beginning two weeks after the second dose, the AstraZeneca Vaxzevria vaccine was 62 per cent effective in protecting trial participants against the virus.

This vaccine requires two doses for maximum protection. The dosing schedule approved by Health Canada is to give the 2 doses four to 12 weeks apart, based on evidence from clinical trials.

NACI recommends that an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty or Moderna Spikevax) be offered as a second dose to those who received AstraZeneca as a first shot.

As of Wednesday, 74 per cent of Canadians have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, while roughly 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.