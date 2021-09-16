Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 dead, another injured, 3rd kidnapped in shooting, home invasion in Hamilton
by News Staff
Posted Sep 16, 2021 6:54 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 16, 2021 at 7:04 am EDT
Hamilton police say Faqir Ali, 63, was forcibly taken from a home on Sept. 16, 2021. HANDOUT/Hamilton Police Service
One man is dead, another injured and a third man has been kidnapped after a home invasion and shooting in Hamilton early Thursday morning.
Police say they were called to the home in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson roads just before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Two men were found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of them has since died in hospital.
Police say a third man was forcibly taken from the home in a dark-coloured SUV.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 63-year-old Faqir Ali. Police describe him as five feet seven inches tall and 180 pounds, with a medium complexion and thinning black hair. He was wearing black and white plaid pyjamas bottoms and wasn’t wearing a shirt.
Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.
Police said all three men are related and lived at the home.