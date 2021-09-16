1 dead, another injured, 3rd kidnapped in shooting, home invasion in Hamilton

One man is dead, another injured and a third man has been kidnapped after a home invasion and shooting in Hamilton early Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the home in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson roads just before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two men were found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of them has since died in hospital.

Police say a third man was forcibly taken from the home in a dark-coloured SUV.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 63-year-old Faqir Ali. Police describe him as five feet seven inches tall and 180 pounds, with a medium complexion and thinning black hair. He was wearing black and white plaid pyjamas bottoms and wasn’t wearing a shirt.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Police said all three men are related and lived at the home.