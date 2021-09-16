Loading articles...

Trudeau in Quebec, O'Toole in N.B., N.S., Singh in Ontario

Last Updated Sep 16, 2021 at 5:27 am EDT

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O'Toole. THE CANADIAN PRESS

With less than a week to go before Monday’s federal election, the three main party leaders are continuing their tour of Eastern and Central Canada.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is back home in Montreal, where he will make an announcement in the morning.

Conservative boss Erin O’Toole is visiting two Atlantic provinces, starting with an announcement in Saint John, N.B., and ending with an evening event with supporters in Truro, N.S.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is staying in Ontario, with an affordable housing announcement in Toronto in the morning, followed by visits with supporters in Oshawa and Kingston.

Affordability was the hot topic yesterday after Statistics Canada reported prices increased by 4.1 per cent in August compared with the same month one year earlier, fuelled by rising consumer demand and supply-chain constraints for many goods.

Singh and O’Toole blamed rising prices on what they called Trudeau’s inaction on multiple fronts, including the country’s hot housing sector.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
#WB401 delays from Neilson express/collectors due to this problem on the #SBDVP south of the 401.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 AM
Good Thursday morning! Dry stretch continues. At this point there’s just a slight chance of some wet weather very e…
Latest Weather
Read more