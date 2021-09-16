Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau in Quebec, O'Toole in N.B., N.S., Singh in Ontario
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 16, 2021 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 16, 2021 at 5:27 am EDT
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O'Toole. THE CANADIAN PRESS
With less than a week to go before Monday’s federal election, the three main party leaders are continuing their tour of Eastern and Central Canada.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is back home in Montreal, where he will make an announcement in the morning.
Conservative boss Erin O’Toole is visiting two Atlantic provinces, starting with an announcement in Saint John, N.B., and ending with an evening event with supporters in Truro, N.S.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is staying in Ontario, with an affordable housing announcement in Toronto in the morning, followed by visits with supporters in Oshawa and Kingston.
Affordability was the hot topic yesterday after Statistics Canada reported prices increased by 4.1 per cent in August compared with the same month one year earlier, fuelled by rising consumer demand and supply-chain constraints for many goods.
Singh and O’Toole blamed rising prices on what they called Trudeau’s inaction on multiple fronts, including the country’s hot housing sector.