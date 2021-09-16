'You don't have a right to intimidate electors,' Elections Canada says its prepared for protests at the polls

Elections Canada says it will be prepared to call police if incidents arise come Monday

Under the Elections Act, no person shall refrain another person from voting

VANCOUVER — Elections Canada says it is prepared to take action to make sure voters stay safe when they cast their ballots on Monday. This comes amid a campaign that has been dogged by aggressive and disruptive anti-vaccine and anti-mask protests, not to mention recent nationwide so-called “freedom protests” that saw thousands block hospitals, roads, and government buildings.

Now, with just days to go before the election, there are questions around whether protesters could take their efforts to sway the vote to the polls.

“You don’t have a right to go in and disrupt, you don’t have a right to intimidate electors, those things are covered under the Elections Act,” Diane Benson with Elections Canada said.

Polling stations could see more security personnel, and local police will be called if an issue arises, she said.

“When they go to vote they will be able to vote in a safe and secure environment,” she promised. She added there were just a few isolated incidents during advance voting and is hopeful Monday will go smoothly.

Election Day comes following weeks of security concerns for the candidates, primarily Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

Interaction between police and protesters in Cambridge where Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is expected to make an announcement. We are 15 minutes behind schedule. @570NEWS pic.twitter.com/z2sv3EG1le — James Scott (@JamesScottRadio) August 29, 2021

Trudeau has been confronted by protesters throughout the campaign, most of them voicing angry opposition to vaccine mandates, COVID-19 restrictions, and mask policies. In August, Trudeau had to cancel a campaign event because the RCMP determined it could not keep attendees safe. The RCMP is also investigating two separate incidents, among them, accusations that a protester threw rocks at Trudeau during a campaign stop in London Ont. in September.

The aggression and harassment has prompted comparisons to Trump supporters, and questions have been raised if the protesters have been organized. One man was spotted heckling the party leader in two different provinces over the course of two days. When asked if he was being paid to follow the leader around the country, he responded, “Maybe.”

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have both spoken out against the harassment during the campaign.

O’Toole warned supporters last month that they’re not welcome on the Conservative campaign if they engage in harassment and intimidation of other party leaders.

With files from The Canadian Press