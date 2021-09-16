Loading articles...

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed in August

Last Updated Sep 16, 2021 at 9:37 am EDT

Two men work on a home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., on April 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Summary

Seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 260,239 units in August, down from 270,744 in July.

The pace slowed as the annual rate of urban starts fell 4.7 per cent in August to 235,782

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in August slowed compared with July as the rate of new home construction continued to slow from their highs earlier this year.

The housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 260,239 units in August, down from 270,744 in July.

The pace slowed as the annual rate of urban starts fell 4.7 per cent in August to 235,782.

The annual rate of urban starts for apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects dropped 5.7 per cent to 173,120, while the rate of single-detached urban starts fell two per cent to 62,662.

CMHC estimated rural starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 24,457.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 283,971 in August, down from 286,076 in July.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:27 AM
Retweeted @Hock680NEWS: Flying over a vehicle fire on the SB 400 ramp to King Road. Crews are extinguishing the fire. The ramp is blocked and King…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 AM
Good Thursday morning! Dry stretch continues. At this point there’s just a slight chance of some wet weather very e…
Latest Weather
Read more