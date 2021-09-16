Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed in August
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 16, 2021 9:21 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 16, 2021 at 9:37 am EDT
Two men work on a home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., on April 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Summary
Seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 260,239 units in August, down from 270,744 in July.
The pace slowed as the annual rate of urban starts fell 4.7 per cent in August to 235,782
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in August slowed compared with July as the rate of new home construction continued to slow from their highs earlier this year.
The housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 260,239 units in August, down from 270,744 in July.
The pace slowed as the annual rate of urban starts fell 4.7 per cent in August to 235,782.
The annual rate of urban starts for apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects dropped 5.7 per cent to 173,120, while the rate of single-detached urban starts fell two per cent to 62,662.
CMHC estimated rural starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 24,457.
The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 283,971 in August, down from 286,076 in July.