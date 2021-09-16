Obama endorses Trudeau ahead of election: 'I'm proud of the work we did together'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has endorsed federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau ahead of the September 20 election.

“Wishing my friend Justin Trudeau the best in Canada’s upcoming election,” Obama wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values, and I’m proud of the work we did together.”

Wishing my friend @JustinTrudeau the best in Canada’s upcoming election. Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values, and I’m proud of the work we did together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 16, 2021

Trudeau assumed office when there was just over a year left in Obama’s term.

This isn’t the first time Trudeau has received a ringing endorsement from the former U.S. President.

In 2019, Obama said he was “proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President.”

“He’s a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbours to the north support him for another term.”

Trudeau later responded with his own tweet, writing, “Thanks, my friend, we’re working hard to keep our progress going.”

With less than a week to go before election day, the three main party leaders are continuing their tour of Eastern and Central Canada – but the focus so far has been squarely on the West.

Federal leaders pointed fingers at each other Thursday over the spiralling COVID-19 crisis in Alberta, each seeking to forge a link in voters’ minds between the province’s dire health emergency and the others’ policies.

A day earlier, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reintroduced limits on gatherings along with elements of a vaccine passport system – after months of resistance – as he declared a public health emergency that is threatening to soon overload intensive care units.

Liberal Leader Trudeau said conservative politicians across the country have not been as effective in fighting the pandemic and questioned whether Tory Leader Erin O’Toole should be sitting across from them at the premiers’ table.

“Just a few days ago, Mr. O’Toole was still applauding Mr. Kenney for his management of the pandemic,” Trudeau said in Montreal, claiming that “anti-vaxxers within his own party run the show.”

“He won’t demand that all his candidates get vaccinated. He doesn’t criticize his candidate who wasn’t fully vaccinated who goes into seniors’ homes,” he said, referring to Michelle Ferreri, the Tory candidate for Peterborough-Kawartha who posted photos of herself to social media canvassing in a retirement residence despite having received only one shot.

With files from The Canadian Press