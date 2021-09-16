Loading articles...

3 people hit by truck in Church and Wellesley area

Last Updated Sep 16, 2021 at 6:58 pm EDT

Police on scene in the Church and Wellesley area where three pedestrians were hit by a truck on Sept. 16, 2021. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

Three pedestrians were injured when they were hit by a truck in the Church and Wellesley streets area on Thursday evening.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in serious condition. Two other females were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck remained on scene.

Road closures are in effect in the area.

