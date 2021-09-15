Loading articles...

WHO reports big drop in new coronavirus infections

Last Updated Sep 15, 2021 at 7:38 am EDT

Students socially distance as they sit in a classroom at Preah Sisowath high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The Municipal of Phnom Penh recently issued a statement for reopen, private and state school that level from junior high school and high school, due to the number of vaccination to teachers and students are high, with low rate of infection and also all these schools are complying to health standards. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

GENEVA — The World Health Organization said there were about 4 million coronavirus cases reported globally last week, marking the first major drop in new infections in more than two months. In recent weeks, there have been about 4.4 million new COVID-19 cases.

In its weekly update released on Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said every region in the world saw a drop in COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week.

Although the worldwide number of deaths decreased to about 62,000, with the sharpest decline in Southeast Asia, there was a 7% increase in deaths in Africa. The highest numbers of cases were seen in the U.S., Britain, India, Iran and Turkey and the highly contagious delta variant has now been reported in 180 countries.

WHO also said children and teenagers continue to be less affected by COVID-19 when compared to adults, adding that deaths of people under 24 due to the disease account for fewer than 0.5% of global deaths.

RELATED: Tens of thousands experiencing ‘long COVID-19’ symptoms in Ontario, science group says

WHO has previously said children should not be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations given the extreme vaccine shortages globally.

Meanwhile, Cambodia will launch a campaign Friday to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations to children between 6 and 11 years of age.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said Wednesday the action was being taken to allow children to return safely to school after a long absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an audio message to province and municipality chiefs posted on his Facebook page, he said more than 1.8 million children were expected to get their jabs under the program, which will use Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine.

He also said he was considering having children 3-5 years-old be vaccinated soon.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: The problem on the #WB401 approaching Islington has cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Wednesday morning! All alerts for #Toronto GTA have come to an end. A quieter weather day today! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more