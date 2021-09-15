TTC union calls for CEO's resignation alleging near subway train collision cover up

It was back in June last year when two subway trains almost collided near Osgoode Subway Station.

A train had been given the go-ahead to move onto the main track, but a guard on the train spotted an oncoming northbound train and made a frantic radio call in time to stop.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) biggest union, ATU Local 113, alleges a cover-up and demands that CEO Rick Leary resign or be fired.

TTC union, ATU Local 113, alleges an “attempted cover up” of the near miss between subways near Osgoode in 2020, and now wants CEO Rick Leary to resign or be fired. A TTC rep tells @680NEWS, “we're not going to dignify [that] with a response…the evidence shows the facts…” pic.twitter.com/S8hvUoTWjH — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) September 15, 2021

President Carlos Santos says an independent report on what happened has been published, but Leary redacted critical information.

“This happened over a year ago, and we only got word of this in May or June when we got it as evidence,” Santos said.

The incident, captured on video, occurred as both trains attempted to pull up to the northbound platform at St. Andrew station.

“The disaster was averted at the last second by an alert Subway Guard and Operator,” wrote ATU Local 113 on Wednesday.

Santos confirms the union only found out about the near-miss when it came up as evidence in a legal fight over plans to change the subways to a “one-person train operation” system.

He alleges TTC management did not report the incident to anyone.

“Someone is responsible for that cover-up attempt,” says Santos. “That someone could only be the CEO. Who else would have the authority to keep such a major incident under wraps?”

He says the union was denied a chance to speak at today’s board meeting, so now they’re calling for Leary to get the boot.

A media rep for the TTC tells 680 NEWS Leary will stay in his job as CEO.

“Thanks for the opportunity to comment, but we’re not going to dignify the union’s statement with a response except to say that the evidence shows the facts of how this incident occurred,” TTC Senior Communications Specialist Stuart Green said on Wednesday.

“Mr. Leary looks forward to continuing to serve as the TTC’s CEO and working with the 16,000 incredible employees of this organization to safely provide our customers with the best service possible.”

The union says is not known when Mayor John Tory was made aware of the June incident.

“This is not the first time Leary has failed a public accountability test. Frankly, it is amazing what was missed by the Commission when they hired him to run North America’s third-largest transit system.”