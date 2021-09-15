Toronto begins 'Days of Vaxtion' program of citywide, pop-up vaccination clinics

The City of Toronto and its health partners are launching a series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting Thursday and running through this weekend

Mayor John Tory says the so-called “Days of Vaxtion” campaign is part of the city’s plan to help residents get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

The clinic locations were selected in an effort to bring vaccines to residents in areas that have low vaccination coverage.

“I am so proud of all our Team Toronto partners who are working together to create this mega-event of micro clinics – smaller pop-up clinics located where we know people can easily access them,” Tory said.

“I encourage anyone who hasn’t received their first or second dose to get vaccinated in the next few days. Please don’t wait any longer to protect yourself, protect your loved ones and protect the progress we have made as a city fighting this pandemic.”

The city says they were also chosen to facilitate easy access in locations that are part of Torontonians’ everyday lives.

Toronto Public Health, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), Black Creek Humber Summit, Humber River Hospital, Michael Garron Hospital, North York General Hospital, Sherbourne Health, and Unity Health are among the organizations partnering with the city on the program.

Residents can also attend multiple mobile clinics in Scarborough as of September 18 to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. They include SCHC – The Hub, TAIBU Community Health Centre, and Centennial College.

The city says there continues to be an increase in vaccinations since the Ford government announced a proof of vaccination system.

Between August 31 and September 9, there was a 25 per cent increase in first doses of vaccines administered in Toronto.