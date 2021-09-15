Windsor high school forced to close due to COVID-19 outbreak

St. Joseph’s High School in Windsor, Ont. has been ordered to close following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Windsor-Essex County’s public health unit said Wednesday there are currently five confirmed cases “with the most recent exposure date of September 9.”

” As a precaution, the entire school community is being dismissed as of Wednesday, September 15, 2021, and the school will remain closed until further notice,” the public health unit said in a news release.

Health officials are urging all children, staff, and visitors in attendance from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 and not previously identified as having a high-risk exposure to get tested for the virus.

A school COVID-19 outbreak is declared if there are two or more linked cases and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been infected in the school.

“Based on the level of spread in our community, it is necessary to excuse students in order to limit the potential for spread in this setting. We are actively working to investigate cases tied to this school and provide guidance to those directly impacted,” said Nicole Dupuis, Chief Executive Officer at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The public health unit says that anyone who develops symptoms must isolate and get tested immediately regardless of immunization status or previous negative test results.

Health officials say they’re working closely with the school and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board Board (WECDSB) to manage the outbreak.

Schools across the province opened for in-person learning last week. Mask rules are still in place, but provincial guidance allows for looser pandemic rules in shared spaces like cafeterias and extracurricular activities.

Provincial data published Wednesday said 299 schools in Ontario, or six per cent, had a reported case of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it was conducting case and contact tracing at 23 different school buildings.

“It is not unexpected that we’ve started to see COVID-19 cases in our school settings as we continue living with this virus. Vaccination continues to be our best defense against this virus,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said on Tuesday.

“It provides protection for those receiving the vaccine and for others around them. This is why we continue to remind everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as they are able if they have not yet done so.”

Vaccination clinics are running or planned at 550 school locations for educators, students and families.