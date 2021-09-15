Ontario is seeing fewer than 600 new cases of COVID-19 for second day

There are 593 new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Ontario.

Health officials say 447 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated, or have an unknown vaccination status, and 146 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Wednesday’s case count is up from the 577 reported the day before.

There are four additional deaths reported as well, plus one death reported from last month due to a data cleanup.

Ontario’s health minister says there are 84.6 per cent of eligible residents with one dose of a vaccine and nearly 78.4 per cent have two doses.

Christine Elliott says 346 people are hospitalized with the virus, 311 are not fully vaccinated, or have an unknown vaccination status, and 35 are fully vaccinated.

188 people are in ICU, 178 are not fully vaccinated, or have an unknown vaccination status, and 10 are fully vaccinated, Elliott.