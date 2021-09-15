Loading articles...

Man charged after OPP officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic

Last Updated Sep 15, 2021 at 12:27 pm EDT

An OPP cruiser. OPP

Provincial police say a Caledon driver is facing charges after an officer was struck while directing traffic in Brampton on Friday.

It happened as police were in the process of clearing the intersection of Mayfield Road and Kennedy Road after a crash on September 10th.

OPP say a man struck the officer and drove off, and the officer was not hurt.

The driver was stopped and arrested a short distance away.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with careless driving and disobeying an officer directing traffic.

OPP are reminding drivers that if you see an officer directing traffic where there are traffic lights, please obey the officer, and not the signals.

