Loading articles...

GO Train set to offer trips between London, Toronto next month

A GO Train operated by Metrolinx on the Lakeshore line in Burlington, Ont., February 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

GO Train service is expanding west.

Trips are set to begin on October 18th between London and Toronto.

This pilot project will see one train leave London in the morning during the week, with one return trip from Union Station in the evening.

RELATED: Ontario’s vaccine certificate system: What to know and what it will look like

This train will also include stops in St. Marys and Stratford.

The trip from London to Union Station will take approximately four hours.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:41 AM
Retweeted @Hock680NEWS: We are over a sinkhole on the WB QEW west of Mississauga Road on the Credit River Bridge. A section of road near the cemen…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Wednesday morning! All alerts for #Toronto GTA have come to an end. A quieter weather day today! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more