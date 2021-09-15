Earl Haig Secondary students relocated as police investigate bomb threat

In North York, Earl Haig Secondary School students were forced to relocate as police investigated a bomb threat.

Police say the threat to the school came in around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and say there is no evidence to suggest a threat to public safety.

“This morning, the school received a phone call warning of a bomb threat at the school. Toronto Police Services were immediately contacted and are currently doing a search of the premises,” said Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson Ryan Bird in a statement.

“While there is no reason to believe this is a credible threat, to ensure the safety of our students and staff, we have relocated them to neighbouring schools while the investigation continues.”

Bird says all students are being dismissed for the remainder of the day “given the time associated with the police search of the building.”

No injuries have been reported.