Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Earl Haig Secondary students relocated as police investigate bomb threat
by News Staff
Posted Sep 15, 2021 12:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 15, 2021 at 12:39 pm EDT
TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
In North York, Earl Haig Secondary School students were forced to relocate as police investigated a bomb threat.
Police say the threat to the school came in around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and say there is no evidence to suggest a threat to public safety.
“This morning, the school received a phone call warning of a bomb threat at the school. Toronto Police Services were immediately contacted and are currently doing a search of the premises,” said Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson Ryan Bird in a statement.
“While there is no reason to believe this is a credible threat, to ensure the safety of our students and staff, we have relocated them to neighbouring schools while the investigation continues.”
Bird says all students are being dismissed for the remainder of the day “given the time associated with the police search of the building.”
No injuries have been reported.
POLICE INVESTIGATION: Princess Ave + Kenneth Ave 10:34 am – police and fire are on scene – at this time, no evidence to suggest a threat to public safety – units on scene as a precaution – out of an abundance of caution, school has been evacuated#GO1768405 ^ep2