1 critically injured in motorcycle crash in Mississauga

A motorcyclist has been critically injured following a crash with another vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called to the area of North Service Road and Stanfield Road just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics say one person was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries while a second person suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police would not confirm the age or genders of the injured but an eyewitness tells 680 NEWS that a male rider appeared to have suffered arm and leg injuries while his female passenger was not seriously injured.

Police would not comment on the cause of the crash but the female driver of a van tells 680 NEWS she was turning into the plaza when the motorcycle broadsided her at a high rate of speed.