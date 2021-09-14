Where The Parties Stand: Health Care

In today’s Big Story podcast, we asked our listeners what their key issues were in this election, and this week we’ll tackle the top five. Every day we’ll go deep on the major party platforms with an expert immersed in that field. Today, health care. The pandemic has exposed what we thought were cracks in our health care system for the wide gaps they really are—does any party have a reasonable plan to fix it? What kind of leadership role can the federal government take in improving a system under massive pressure? Where does provincial jurisdiction end and how could a Prime Minister get around it—if they were committed to taking action?

GUEST: Dr. Katharine Smart, President, Canadian Medical Association

