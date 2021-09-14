Loading articles...

Warmer temperatures expected for the rest of month, October in Ontario

General view of Torontonians enjoying the weather and riding bikes on the Boardwalk on the Waterfront near Harbourfront Centre and Queens Quay Terminal in Toronto on May 16, 2021 THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

You might need to keep that pumpkin spice on ice this fall.

The Weather Network is out with its fall weather preview, and it’s predicting warmer temperatures through the rest of September and into October for Ontario.

But, come late fall, we could see winter weather arrive early.

The Weather Network is also predicting more winter weather leading up to the holidays than we’ve seen over the past 20 years.

This cold weather could also bring more lake effect snow to the traditional snowbelt areas.

