Warmer temperatures expected for the rest of month, October in Ontario
by Laura Carney
Posted Sep 14, 2021 9:43 am EDT
General view of Torontonians enjoying the weather and riding bikes on the Boardwalk on the Waterfront near Harbourfront Centre and Queens Quay Terminal in Toronto on May 16, 2021
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan
You might need to keep that pumpkin spice on ice this fall.
The Weather Network is out with its fall weather preview, and it’s predicting warmer temperatures through the rest of September and into October for Ontario.
But, come late fall, we could see winter weather arrive early.
The Weather Network is also predicting more winter weather leading up to the holidays than we’ve seen over the past 20 years.
This cold weather could also bring more lake effect snow to the traditional snowbelt areas.
Will it be a more traditional fall season across Canada, or is winter lurking just around the corner? Check out our #FallForecast for what you can expect over the next three months: https://t.co/n9jmYZOst0 ????????????