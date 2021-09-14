Verdict expected today in trial of Linda O'Leary, accused in fatal boat crash

A verdict is expected today in the trial of Linda O’Leary, charged in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.

O’Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Linda O’Leary was at the helm when the boat collided with another vessel on Aug. 24, 2019, on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto.

The couple and a family friend were returning to their cottage from a dinner party at another cottage when the incident took place.

Two people on the other boat — Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont. — died from their injuries. Three others were also hurt.

O’Leary’s defence lawyer, Brian Greenspan, has argued his client should be cleared because there is evidence the other boat’s lights were off at the time of the incident, rendering it essentially “invisible.”

However, witnesses who were on the other vessel, including a man who was charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light, testified that they remembered some lights being on.

A police officer also told the court during trial that O’Leary registered an “alert range” blood alcohol level in a breath test shortly after the crash. The officer testified that O’Leary told her she had only had one drink, and it was after the crash.