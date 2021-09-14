Loading articles...

Verdict expected today in trial of Linda O'Leary, accused in fatal boat crash

Last Updated Sep 14, 2021 at 7:26 am EDT

Linda O'Leary and Kevin O'Leary arrive at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A lawyer for Linda O'Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary, says his client was not impaired when she got involved in a boat crash on an Ontario lake that left two people dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jordan Strauss/Invision

A verdict is expected today in the trial of Linda O’Leary, charged in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.

O’Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Linda O’Leary was at the helm when the boat collided with another vessel on Aug. 24, 2019, on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto.

The couple and a family friend were returning to their cottage from a dinner party at another cottage when the incident took place.

RELATED: Kevin O’Leary testifies he doesn’t recall if wife drank before fatal boat crash

Two people on the other boat — Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont. — died from their injuries. Three others were also hurt.

O’Leary’s defence lawyer, Brian Greenspan, has argued his client should be cleared because there is evidence the other boat’s lights were off at the time of the incident, rendering it essentially “invisible.”

However, witnesses who were on the other vessel, including a man who was charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light, testified that they remembered some lights being on.

A police officer also told the court during trial that O’Leary registered an “alert range” blood alcohol level in a breath test shortly after the crash. The officer testified that O’Leary told her she had only had one drink, and it was after the crash.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:37 AM
Problems on the EB Gardiner ramp to York/Bay/ Yonge clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:05 AM
Heads up!! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more