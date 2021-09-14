Toronto man wanted for 2nd degree murder in city's 59th homicide of the year

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a west-end homicide.

According to a statement released by police, on Saturday evening, they were called to a home located on Stanmills Road, near Islington Ave and The Queensway, for a medical complaint.

Upon arrival, police say the body of a 60-year-old woman was located at the bottom of a set of stairs, where she was pronounced deceased.

On September 8, an autopsy was performed. Homicide has since taken over the investigation.

The victim has been identified as Rose Di Pinto of Toronto.

Police say 55-year-old John Di Pinto of Toronto is now wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder. They have not commented on the relationship between the victim and suspect.

In a separate news release issued by Peel Regional Police on Sunday, investigators said that the suspect was last seen at approximately 11:00 p.m. on September 11 at a residence near Haig Boulevard and Lakeshore Road East in the City of Mississauga.

They describe Di Pinto as, five feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build. He has short grey hair, a short grey beard and moustache and wears prescription glasses. It is unknown what he is currently wearing, however, he is known to wear bright green running shoes.

A photo of Di Pinto has since been released by Toronto Police. Investigators are currently seeking information as to his whereabouts.

This marks Toronto’s 59th homicide of 2021.