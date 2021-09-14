Justin Trudeau, Erin O'Toole tied as election campaign hits final bend

OTTAWA – A new poll shows a complete deadlock between Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives with less than one week left in the federal election.

The poll conducted by Leger in collaboration with The Canadian Press shows both parties tied with the support of 32 per cent of decided voters, with the NDP in third place with 20 per cent.

A similar poll conducted two weeks ago had the Conservatives ahead with 34 per cent compared with 30 per cent for the Liberals and 24 per cent for the NDP.

The polls cannot be given a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

The leaders are back on the campaign trail today after spending yesterday sharpening their attacks, with O’Toole painting his opponent as privileged and entitled — saying while Trudeau was “partying,” he was doing search-and-rescue missions in the military.

Trudeau accused O’Toole of engaging in “personal attacks,” and insisted his own actions could not be compared to the Tory leader’s, even while arguing O’Toole has “proxies” in the anti-vaxxer movement, without providing concrete evidence.

And to make sure vote counts in next week’s federal election, advanced voting at your neighbourhood polling station finished at 9 o’clock Monday night, however, you can still place an advanced vote at an Elections Canada office until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday evening is the deadline for you to vote by mail.

If you miss those deadlines, your next chance is on September 20th, election day.

On Tuesday, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is in Ottawa, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in B.C., and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is in Ontario.