Ontario is reporting fewer than 600 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Last Updated Sep 14, 2021 at 11:01 am EDT

A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign advising of the mandatory wearing of masks and face coverings in Montreal, Monday, September 21, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ontario is reporting 577 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a slight decline compared to the day before when there were 600.

Six additional deaths are being reported, plus one death from last month, due to a data cleanup.

Toronto is reporting 116 new cases, 67 are in Peel and 46 in York.

In the past day, 21,133 tests have been completed, 2.3 per cent came out positive. This is the lowest test positivity rate we’ve seen in over a week.

The province says 452 of the new cases are in those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status,125 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There is a higher number of resolved cases compared to new infections with 683 people recovered.

363 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott, who says 325 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccine status, 38 are fully vaccinated. 163 of the 363 people in hospital are in the ICU.

To date, nearly 84.5 per cent of eligible residents have one dose of a vaccine and 78.2 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to health officials.
