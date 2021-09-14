Loading articles...

Man shot dead in Hamilton Tim Hortons parking lot

Undated photo of a Hamilton police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice

The Hamilton police major crimes unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Tim Hortons parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting outside the restaurant on King Street West shortly before 3 p.m.

A male victim was found with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is in its early stages and a large police presence remains in the area as investigators search for suspects and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

