COVID-19 testing protocols revealed for unvaccinated education staff in Ontario

A week into the school year and the province is now out with guidance for COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated education workers.

The ministry of education sent a memo to all school boards Monday with what’s expected for school staff who are unvaccinated.

Staff must be tested twice weekly, which must be done at home, and no more than 48 hours before coming to work.

The memo says there should be at least three days between tests. They’ll also need to input their test results into an app.

All school boards are expected to have a vaccination policy in place by September 27th.

The Toronto District School Board has been working on its own, but what was unanimously agreed to by trustees at the end of august, was to make vaccines mandatory for staff, trustees and visitors.

The TDSB is meeting Tuesday and will discuss the policy, which is expected to be finalized this week.

Meantime, the province will be updating the vaccine certificate rollout Tuesday, including an update on the app, which the government is creating in house.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has an announcement scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday and will be joined by the chief medical officer of health and the associate minister of digital government.

680 NEWS will be carrying this announcement live.