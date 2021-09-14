Loading articles...

City extends deadline for municipal workers to report COVID-19 vaccine status

City Hall in downtown Toronto is seen in the background of Nathan Phillips Square CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

City of Toronto workers now have until the end of the week to disclose their COVID-19 immunization status.

The City initially set Monday September 13th as the deadline, but a spokesperson says some staff who do not have regular access to computers need additional time.

Under the City’s new mandatory vaccination mandate, all employees who are either unvaccinated or refuse to disclose their status will be required to participate in an information session about the benefits of vaccines.

Employees will then have until September 30th to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and October 30th to be fully vaccinated.

