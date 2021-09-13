Where The Parties Stand: The Housing Crisis

In today’s Big Story podcast, we asked our listeners what their key issues were in this election, and this week we’ll tackle the top five. Every day we’ll go deep on the major party platforms with an expert immersed in that field. Today, the housing crisis. By now it’s more than a bubble, and the lack of affordable of housing has spread from cities to small towns and everywhere in between. Each of the parties claims they can solve this. Can they? How do they propose to do it? And does anyone have a real solution?

GUEST: Mike Moffat, Senior Director, Smart Prosperity; Assistant Professor, Ivey Business School

