Proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test required for Blue Jays games at Rogers Centre
by Carl Hanstke, Michelle Morton
Posted Sep 13, 2021 6:22 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 13, 2021 at 8:11 am EDT
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws the opening pitch of the Toronto Blue Jays first home game of the 2021 season at the Rogers Centre in Toronto against the Kansas City Royals during MLB action on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
If they have not been vaccinated, they must provide a negative COVID-19 test from a healthcare provider within 48 hours of the game’s scheduled start time.
If you can’t provide either, you won’t be allowed in.
Those who are 11 years and younger are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test when they are with a parent or guardian who meets the entrance requirements.
Earlier this month, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, TFC, and Argonauts, announced similar mandates for people attending its indoor and outdoor events starting September 22.