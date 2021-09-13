Proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test required for Blue Jays games at Rogers Centre

Fans heading to the Blue Jays game on Monday night at Rogers Centre to catch the series opener against Tampa Bay will have to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative for the virus.

Blue Jays fans, staff and guests 12 years old and up have to present a government issued ID and proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before game day.

If they have not been vaccinated, they must provide a negative COVID-19 test from a healthcare provider within 48 hours of the game’s scheduled start time.

If you can’t provide either, you won’t be allowed in.

Those who are 11 years and younger are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test when they are with a parent or guardian who meets the entrance requirements.

Earlier this month, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, TFC, and Argonauts, announced similar mandates for people attending its indoor and outdoor events starting September 22.