Ontario sees 600 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday

Ontario is reporting 600 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a decline compared to Sunday’s count.

Sunday saw 784 cases reported.

The seven-day average hasn’t budged too much, now at 715, up from three cases compared to the day before.

There are six additional deaths being reported, two of those were more than a month ago, but due to a data clean up, reported today.

The number of resolved cases are higher than new infections with 627 people recovered.

Toronto is home to 114 new cases, Peel is seeing 84, and York Region has 67.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 475 of the new cases are in those who are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccine status. 125 are fully vaccinated.

23,625 tests were completed over the past day, with 3.2 per cent testing positive.

There are 189 people in the ICU with COVID-19, but Elliott emphasizes not all hospitals report numbers over the weekend.

According to provincial data, 289 people are in hospital with COVID-19.

29,182 vaccine doses have been administered in the past 24 hours, below the seven-day average which is 31,075, and a dip compared to the previous day when there were 40,220 shots got into arms.

More than 84 per cent of eligible residents have one dose of a vaccine, and 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.