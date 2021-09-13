Two Netflix titles showing at TIFF leak on pirate websites

TORONTO – Two of Netflix’s most-prized 2021 festival movies have leaked online after debuting as part of the at-home digital offerings of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Jane Campion’s drama “The Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and the Antoine Fuqua thriller “The Guilty,” led by Jake Gyllenhaal, both appeared on pirate websites as of early Monday.

It was not immediately clear if TIFF showings were the source of the pirated copies, however, both movies were screened over the weekend as part of TIFF’s hybrid festival model with screenings in theatres and on-demand in homes across the country.

Representatives for Netflix and TIFF did not immediately respond for comment.

The leaks are the worst nightmare scenario for Netflix which opted to sit out last year’s TIFF hybrid festival.

Many in the Hollywood film community have worried that piracy at festival screenings could destroy a film’s hopes at the box office and derail some of the buzz that builds ahead of awards season.

“The Guilty” is set to debut on Oct. 1 on Netflix after a limited theatrical release while “The Power of the Dog” isn’t due until December.