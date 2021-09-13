Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Two Netflix titles showing at TIFF leak on pirate websites
by David Friend, The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 13, 2021 4:52 pm EDT
Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) ponders the recent changes on his ranch in Jane Campion's the Power of the Dog. Courtesy of TIFF TIFF
TORONTO – Two of Netflix’s most-prized 2021 festival movies have leaked online after debuting as part of the at-home digital offerings of the Toronto International Film Festival.
starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and the Antoine Fuqua thriller “The Guilty,” led by Jake Gyllenhaal, both appeared on pirate websites as of early Monday. Jane Campion’s drama “The Power of the Dog,”
It was not immediately clear if TIFF showings were the source of the pirated copies, however, both movies were screened over the weekend
with screenings in theatres and on-demand in homes across the country. as part of TIFF’s hybrid festival model
Representatives for Netflix and TIFF did not immediately respond for comment.
The leaks are the worst nightmare scenario for Netflix which opted to sit out last year’s TIFF hybrid festival.
Many in the Hollywood film community have worried that piracy at festival screenings could destroy a film’s hopes at the box office and derail some of the buzz that builds ahead of awards season.
“The Guilty” is set to debut on Oct. 1 on Netflix after a limited theatrical release while “The Power of the Dog” isn’t due until December.
