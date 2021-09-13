Mississauga family assaulted, hit with rocks in alleged hate-motivated attack

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hate-motivated crime after two men assaulted a Mississauga family as they performed a faith ceremony.

Investigators say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the area of Barbertown and Mississauga Roads.

It’s alleged two men approached a man, his wife and two young children and shouted derogatory and hateful remarks at them. They preceded to assault one of the family members and threw rocks at the man.

The male victim broke away, and as he and his family drove off, police say the two men hurled rocks at the vehicle, resulting in damage.

The man attended the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His wife and two young children did not suffer any physical injuries.

“The abundance of rich culture and diversity that we have here in Peel Region is one of our many strengths. Being able to practice and celebrate one’s faith in peace and safety is a fundamental right here in Canada,” said Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah in a statement.

“Hateful, deliberate acts such as this will not be tolerated, and I can assure you that the appropriate resources are being allocated to identify those responsible.”

Police say the two suspects are described as being in their teens, aged 16 to 18 years old, with dark hair. One man is believed to be Caucasian, and the second male is believed to be Asian.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information, including dashcam video, to contact the police.