Leaders in Ontario and B.C. as campaign enters final week

Last Updated Sep 13, 2021 at 6:03 am EDT

CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Paul Daly, Graham Hughes, Chris Young

OTTAWA – The three main federal party leaders are focused on Ontario and British Columbia Monday as the election campaign heads into its final week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is returning to Vancouver to make an announcement in the morning.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, meanwhile, will open the day in the rural Ottawa suburb of Carp.

Later in the day, he’ll hold a pair of virtual town halls with residents of Ontario and B.C. at the Ottawa hotel he’s adopted as his headquarters during the campaign.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, will be in northern Ontario for the second day in a row.

He’ll open the day in the northwestern community of Sioux Lookout before moving on to Neskantaga First Nation.

