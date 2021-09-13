Loading articles...

Person injured following shooting near Humber Boulevard and Hilldale Road

Last Updated Sep 13, 2021 at 5:31 pm EDT

Police investigate a shooting in the Humber Boulevard area on Sept. 13, 2021. (CITYNEWS/DAVE MISENER)

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in a York neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to the Humber Boulevard and Hilldale Road area Monday evening for reports of gunshots.

Investigators said officers found a young male at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a person with serious injuries to the hospital, but did not say the victim’s age.

Video and photos from the showed police investigating an area around Saint Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

 

 

|
