Counter-demonstrator uses satire in support of science at hospital protests

On one side, Dave Renzetti’s sign read: “I demand my right to be ignarant and selfish!!”
The other side said: “I know more than the scietists.”
The irony may have been lost on some, but Renzetti told 680 NEWS he had a very real message to convey.
“I don’t believe they know more than the scientists and I also believe our right to be free, selfish and ignorant doesn’t supersede someone else’s right to life.”
Renzetti said the right to do as one pleases comes with responsibility and that’s the point he hoped to prove.
“Your right to swing your fist ends at my chin,” he said. “To me it’s just very upsetting that people are not taking very simple action that could help everyone.”
Renzetti said some of the anti-vaccine demonstrators set up outside Toronto General Hospital actually thought he was supporting them, but he was there to show his support of science — in the best way he knows how.
“I express everything through irony. It’s the only way I can handle.”
So yes, this is my brother David taking his one-man satirical anti-anti-vaxx show to Toronto hospitals today. I should add that early in the pandemic his wife Lauren made hundreds of cloth masks and gave them away for free https://t.co/foPIF4CcSb