How and where to watch CityNews' coverage on election day

The election for Canada’s 44th Parliament is well underway and CityNews has it covered from coast to coast.

On Monday — election day — you can tune in on television and online to get the latest, local results.

We’ve stationed our reporters throughout the country, including at the party leaders’ headquarters to get reaction as election day unfolds.

CityNews has also brought in the best in the business to help analyze and offer context as the results start streaming in over the course of the evening. Experts, doctors and politicians will be on-air and online to help you understand what this election means for your community and country.

Where and when to watch

CityNews Toronto

Our online video stream starts at 9 p.m. ET. You can also tune on television starting at 11 p.m. ET.

680 NEWS

Our online video stream starts at 9 p.m. ET. You can also tune on television starting at 11 p.m. ET.

Montreal

Our online video stream starts at 9 p.m. ET. You can also tune on television starting at 11 p.m. ET.

Winnipeg

Our online video stream starts at 8 p.m. CT. You can also tune on television starting at 11 p.m. CT.

Calgary

Our online video stream starts at 7 p.m. MT. You can also tune on television starting at 11 p.m. MT.

Edmonton

Our online video stream starts at 7 p.m. MT. You can also tune on television starting at 11 p.m. MT.

Vancouver

Our online video stream starts at 6 p.m. PT. You can also tune on television starting at 7 p.m. PT.

Interact with CityNews throughout the night

Our teams will be monitoring and sharing social media trends and development throughout the night. Follow us online on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and tell us what you think! Or just plug in the #elxn21 hashtag into your favourite social media platform.