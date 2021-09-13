1 dead, 2 injured in Whitby crash

One person has died and two others were seriously injured in a collision between two vehicles in Whitby on Monday.

Durham Regional Police were called to the scene in north Whitby near Lakeridge Road and Columbus Road West around 3:30 p.m.

The male driver of one of the vehicles died on scene. The female passenger was airlifted to a trauma centre. The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Lakeridge road is closed both way from Columbus Road to Concession Road 8 for the investigation. Winchester Road is closed south of Columbus.