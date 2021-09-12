Trudeau, O'Toole and Singh fanned out across Canada for campaigning

The three main federal party leaders are fanned out across the country today.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in La Prairie, Que., where he’s due to make an announcement this morning.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is in the west, making an announcement in Vancouver.

And NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has a packed schedule, with four campaign stops in three northern Ontario cities.

He starts the day with a couple of stops in Sudbury, Ont., before heading to Thunder Bay, Ont., for a meet-and-greet.

He’ll end the day in Sioux Lookout, in northwestern Ontario, where he’ll participate in a Facebook Live event with residents of Nunavut.

It’s also the second last day for advance polling. Polls will once again be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (local time) today.

Elections Canada says if you are registered to vote, you should have received a voter information card in the mail as of Friday. The card has the location of your polling station.

If you didn’t get a voter card, or the information on the voter card is incorrect, use the Online Voter Registration Service to check your registration, register or update your address information, or call Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935 (TTY) for assistance.

