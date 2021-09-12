Ontario reports fewer than 800 new cases of COVID-19, 6 more deaths

Ontario is reporting fewer than 800 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in three days

Provincial health officials confirmed 784 new infections on Sunday, down from 857 the previous day and 848 cases on Friday.

Of the new cases, 602 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 182 are fully vaccinated.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases has now dipped to 712.

According to provincial data, 289 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU) and 184 are in the ICU. Of those, 107 are currently on a ventilator. However, the information is incomplete on weekends as not all hospitals report COVID-19 data.

An additional six deaths were reported on Sunday, raising the provincial total to 9,611 individuals who have died as a result of COVID-19.

Health officials say 23,625 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours for a positivity rate of 3.2 per cent.

The province administered 29,182 vaccines on Saturday with just over 11,700 of those being first doses. Health officials say more than 78 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have been fully vaccinated.