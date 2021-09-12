Guests of Sept. 5 wedding in Mississauga told to get tested for COVID-19

Health officials in Peel Region are advising anyone who attended a wedding last weekend in Mississauga that they were likely exposed to COVID-19.

Peel Public Health says anyone who attended the wedding at Capitol Banquet Centre on Dixie Road on September 5 should immediately self-isolate and get tested, even if you are fully vaccinated.

“Everyone seeking testing because of the Capitol Banquet Centre exposure should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-46565,” officials said in a statement released Sunday.

They did not specify how many confirmed cases they have to date as a result of this outbreak.

“Residents are reminded that they must self-isolate while awaiting test results,” health officials said. “Failure to comply with self-isolation can result in fines under our Section 22 Class Order.”