Demonstrations planned outside Canadian hospitals on Monday

Last Updated Sep 12, 2021 at 12:20 pm EDT

An ambulance passes through a crowd of people protesting COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers, in Vancouver on Sept. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hospitals across the country are preparing for a day of protest on Monday with demonstrations against pandemic protocols expected to hamper access to healthcare facilities including one in downtown Toronto.

The group Canadian Frontline Nurses is planning what it calls a silent protest against mandates in all 10 provinces, targeting five hospitals in Toronto, London, Barrie, Ottawa and Sudbury.

“We will gather at Toronto General Hospital creating a wall memorial in tribute for those affected, weaving out stories into the fence,” reads a post on social media. It asks demonstrators to keep any signs away from the vaccine narrative, focusing instead on pro-choice and against mandates.

After vaccine passports were announced in several provinces, similar protests held across the country blocked access to ambulances and other medical services. That prompted the Ontario and Canadian medical associations to release a joint statement calling the demonstrations “wrong and unacceptable.”

“The health-care workers who have worked tirelessly for months on end are being bullied and harassed for doing their jobs. This is wrong and unacceptable – full stop,” read a portion of the statement.

The Ontario Hospital Association called the demonstrations “truly disheartening,” noting the irony that should any of these protesters get sick or seriously ill from COVID, “it will be hospitals and frontline workers that they turn to for care, perhaps even to save their life.”

Toronto ICU physician Dr. Michael Warner says while people are entitled to make their voices heard, his hope is that the authorities will not tolerate any form of harassment.

“If you have something to say, tell your elected officials, go to the legislature. Use whatever other means are necessary to make your voice heard. But leave the hospital alone, leave the patients alone, and let the healthcare workers continue to do their work unencumbered,” he says in a tweet.

