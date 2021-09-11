London police charge man after gravel throwing incident at Trudeau campaign stop

Police in London, Ont., say they have charged a man following a gravel throwing incident at a campaign stop for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau last week.

On Sept. 6 at around 6 p.m., Trudeau was boarding his campaign bus and was struck by some gravel that London police allege was thrown by a man in the crowd.

Trudeau told reporters he felt the gravel hit him but was not hurt. The stones not only struck Trudeau but also some members of his RCMP protective detail and journalists covering the campaign.

“Let me be very clear and state the obvious — first and foremost, it is absolutely unacceptable that people be throwing things and endangering others at a political rally,” Trudeau said at an event in Montreal last week.

Shane Marshall, 25, of St. Thomas, has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon, police said in a news release Saturday.

He appeared in court on Saturday.

Files from the Canadian Press were used in this report