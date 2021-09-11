Loading articles...

Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees across eastern Newfoundland

Last Updated Sep 11, 2021 at 7:55 am EDT

People in eastern Newfoundland are waking up to downed trees and debris in the road and widespread power outages after hurricane Larry pounded the Avalon peninsula Friday night.

Photos posted to social media during the night show large parts of the roof of a St. John’s elementary school blown clear off the building.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says roads are covered in debris across the peninsula and the force is asking residents to stay off the streets as officers report fallen trees and power lines.

In a tweet this morning, Newfoundland Power assured the tens of thousands of people without power in the region that crews hit the ground at first light to start making repairs. Thousands of customers have been blacked out in several areas including St. John’s, Mount Pearl, North East Avalon and the Southern Shore. Widespread outages are also reported in Whitbourne, Conception Bay North, Cape Shore and the Burin Peninsula.

Larry made landfall as a Category 1 storm in eastern Newfoundland, arriving near South East Bight around midnight local time, according to the National Hurricane Centre in Miami.

The storm crashed inland on the western shores of Placentia Bay on the Burin Peninsula with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres per hour, bringing heavy rain and pounding seas.

The agency says wind gusts topping 180 kilometres an hour were observed across southern exposed and elevated areas of the southern Avalon. A peak gust of 145 kph was recorded at St. John’s International Airport.

A notable storm surge was also reported over portions of the Burin peninsula and southern Avalon, with the tide at Argentia showing a peak water level of about 150 centimetres higher than normal. About 30 millimetres of rain fell in a very short period of time at the centre of the storm.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
#FEBQEW / Burlington Skyway - stalled vehicle in the right lane quickly cleared! #cottagecountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 48 minutes ago
A gusty day across southern Ontario today. Warm with sun and cloud. The guaranteed high is 26 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more