Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees across eastern Newfoundland

People in eastern Newfoundland are waking up to downed trees and debris in the road and widespread power outages after hurricane Larry pounded the Avalon peninsula Friday night.

Photos posted to social media during the night show large parts of the roof of a St. John’s elementary school blown clear off the building.

Hydro pole in bad shape on Duckworth in St John’s pic.twitter.com/vQ0QdgounB — DMJHodge (@DmjHodge) September 11, 2021

#HurricaneLarry has made landfall in Newfoundland! This is the first time in my life I’ve seen lightening plus sub stations light up the sky in a hurricane. Power in centre city is out and we aren’t out of this yet. ????⛈???? Stay Safe everyone! #nlwx @wxcentre @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/fUI86KdY7B — ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@GregSmithNL) September 11, 2021

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says roads are covered in debris across the peninsula and the force is asking residents to stay off the streets as officers report fallen trees and power lines.

Route 92-10 (Lower Road North Harbour) on the Avalon Peninsula is currently impassible. Crews continue to remove debris from highways in the region. Please avoid this area. #nltraffic #LarryNL pic.twitter.com/zTDrqReeW9 — Transportation and Infrastructure NL (@TI_GovNL) September 11, 2021

In a tweet this morning, Newfoundland Power assured the tens of thousands of people without power in the region that crews hit the ground at first light to start making repairs. Thousands of customers have been blacked out in several areas including St. John’s, Mount Pearl, North East Avalon and the Southern Shore. Widespread outages are also reported in Whitbourne, Conception Bay North, Cape Shore and the Burin Peninsula.

Larry made landfall as a Category 1 storm in eastern Newfoundland, arriving near South East Bight around midnight local time, according to the National Hurricane Centre in Miami.

The storm crashed inland on the western shores of Placentia Bay on the Burin Peninsula with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres per hour, bringing heavy rain and pounding seas.

The agency says wind gusts topping 180 kilometres an hour were observed across southern exposed and elevated areas of the southern Avalon. A peak gust of 145 kph was recorded at St. John’s International Airport.

A notable storm surge was also reported over portions of the Burin peninsula and southern Avalon, with the tide at Argentia showing a peak water level of about 150 centimetres higher than normal. About 30 millimetres of rain fell in a very short period of time at the centre of the storm.