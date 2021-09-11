Loading articles...

Canada's Leylah Fernandez faces fellow teen Emma Raducanu in U.S. Open final

Last Updated Sep 11, 2021 at 11:31 am EDT

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka,of Belarus, during the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

It’s a match that will be appointment viewing for tennis fans across Canada.

Several viewing parties are planned – including a Tennis Canada get-together in her native Montreal – to watch Leylah Fernandez play British teen Emma Raducanu this afternoon in the US Open women’s singles final.

The 19-year-old Fernandez has enthralled the crowds in New York with her unexpected run to her first career Grand Slam final.

Fernandez, who’s based in Boynton Beach, Fla., but represents Canada, defeated WTA Tour stars Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka en route to the championship.

She was ranked 73rd in the world at the start of the tournament but has played like a seasoned veteran.

Her opponent is also an unexpected finalist – 18-year-old Raducanu, the world No. 150, who was born in Toronto before moving overseas to the London area at age two.

She needed to get through the qualifying rounds just to make it to the main draw. Raducanu has yet to lose a set in the tournament.

Fernandez is looking to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title since Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., won the US Open in 2019.

