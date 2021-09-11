Loading articles...

1 dead, 3 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Last Updated Sep 11, 2021 at 8:35 am EDT

One man is dead and three others injured following a two vehicle crash in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

One man is dead and three others have been injured following an early morning two-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say the collision occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road West.

Police say a man in his 30s has been pronounced dead while a second man was taken to a trauma centre suffering from serious injuries.

A third man and a woman were also taken to hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and anyone who may have dash cam footage.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
#FEBQEW / Burlington Skyway - stalled vehicle in the right lane quickly cleared! #cottagecountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 48 minutes ago
A gusty day across southern Ontario today. Warm with sun and cloud. The guaranteed high is 26 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more