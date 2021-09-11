1 dead, 3 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

One man is dead and three others have been injured following an early morning two-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say the collision occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road West.

Police say a man in his 30s has been pronounced dead while a second man was taken to a trauma centre suffering from serious injuries.

A third man and a woman were also taken to hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and anyone who may have dash cam footage.