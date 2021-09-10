Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Boy, 7, left unattended on Toronto school bus for nearly 1 hour
by News Staff
Posted Sep 10, 2021 12:55 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 10, 2021 at 1:52 pm EDT
A school bus pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A scary first day of school for a 7-year-old boy in Toronto who was left alone on a bus for nearly an hour.
In a statement to 680 NEWS, The Toronto District School Board says it’s “completely unacceptable”.
“This is completely unacceptable and goes against very clear expectations of both the TDSB and the bus operator, which is currently investigating.”
The child attends Alexmuir Junior Public School in the
. Midland and Finch area
The TDSB says they have been in “regular contact with the student’s family” and are there for support.
The board says the driver involved, who’s employed by Stock Transportation, will not be driving TDSB students again.
Toronto police tell 680 NEWS the child did not get off at his stop on the way home from school Thursday afternoon and was later driven back to that location.
A spokesperson says police are not investigating this incident.
