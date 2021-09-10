Loading articles...

Multiple shots fired at group of people near Jane and St. Clair

Last Updated Sep 10, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT

Police investigate after multiple shots were fired at a group of people near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue on Sept. 9, 2021. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a gunman opened fire at a group of people outside an apartment building Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue, just north of St Clair Avenue West, around 11 p.m.

Police said as many as 15 shots were fired at the group.

Witnesses saw five or six people running from the scene.

So far no victims have been reported.

Stray bullets went into two apartments in the building. Although people were inside both units at the time, no one was struck. A vehicle was also damaged in the shooting.

A suspect description has not been released.

