Organizers, hosts facing fines after COVID-19 outbreak at Vaughan banquet halls

Organizers and hosts of events at two Vaughan banquet halls are facing fines of up to $5,000 following an outbreak of COVID-19.

York Region Public Health officials issued a public notice Friday night, advising anyone who attended a stag party at Paramount Event Space on Rowntree Dairy Road on Friday, August 27 and a wedding at Royalton Hospitality on Weston Road on Saturday, August 28 that they were likely exposed to coronavirus.

As of September 9, six confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to the wedding while another two have been reported from the stag party.

Officials say they have had difficulties obtaining guest lists from the venues, the bride/groom and host of the stag party.

“Due to inconsistent masking and physical distancing, attendance at this event is deemed a high-risk exposure,” health officials said in a statement. “Public Health is currently exploring charges related to this exposure.”

On September 3, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health issued new Section 22 orders which outlined residents’ responsibilities as it relates to COVID-19. Among them, anyone hosting social gatherings in private residences or commercial facilities are required to keep a list of names and contact information and be prepared to provide it to York public health upon request.

Anyone failing to comply with any of the new measures faces fines up to $5,000.

